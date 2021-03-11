Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. First Hawaiian accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.89% of First Hawaiian worth $120,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after acquiring an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after buying an additional 846,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,499,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.79. 3,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

