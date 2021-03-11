Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,957 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up about 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.48% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $104,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. 2,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

