Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $55,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,173.95. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,123.70 and its 200-day moving average is $973.84. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

