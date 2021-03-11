Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 130,332 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,332 shares during the period. Olin makes up approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.66% of Olin worth $103,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

