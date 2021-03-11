Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of PRA Health Sciences worth $56,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,534,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.44. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,026. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

