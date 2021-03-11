Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,337 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.58% of The Ensign Group worth $62,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.