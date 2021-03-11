Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 264,364 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,364 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 7.14% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $129,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. 6,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.