Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,875 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,244,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,875 shares during the quarter. CIT Group makes up 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.29% of CIT Group worth $116,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

