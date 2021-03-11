Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,869 shares during the quarter. Terex comprises about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.54% of Terex worth $133,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

