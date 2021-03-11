Function X Price Up 20.2% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $35.56 million and approximately $461,801.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,689.82 or 0.99968087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00099959 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,609,830 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

