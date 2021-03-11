Fundamental Research Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$135.48

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$115.36 to C$135.48 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) Q1-2021 Beat Forecasts / TD and BMO Have the Highest Expected Return” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

BMO and TD are FRC Top Picks



“

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note on Monday. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.55.

TSE CM traded up C$0.77 on Tuesday, reaching C$123.86. The company had a trading volume of 855,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,209. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$123.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.78.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Insiders sold a total of 56,895 shares of company stock worth $6,815,702 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.