Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.671-848.298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.44 million.Funko also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get Funko alerts:

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 1,746,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,018. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.