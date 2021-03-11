Fuse Network Price Down 2.7% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $2.64 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072072 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00562134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00074176 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

