Fusible (FUSI) Market Cap Tops $183,203.64

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSI) traded up 298% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Fusible has traded flat against the dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a total market cap of $183,203.64 and approximately $7,999.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.06 or 0.00580970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

