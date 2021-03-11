Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.86 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Fusion has a market cap of $67.52 million and $20.86 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 110.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,050,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,480,712 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

