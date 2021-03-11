Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FFRMF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 214,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,923. Future Farm Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

