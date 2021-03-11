Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FFRMF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 214,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,923. Future Farm Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About Future Farm Technologies
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.