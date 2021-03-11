FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abcam in a report released on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

