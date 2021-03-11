FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $9.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.