FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crexendo, Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crexendo in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of CXDO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Crexendo by 927.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

