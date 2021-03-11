FY2021 EPS Estimates for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

