FY2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

LSI stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

