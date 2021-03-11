FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Decreased by Analyst

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $96,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,108.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,625. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

