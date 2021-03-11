FY2021 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opthea in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,107,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,100,000.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

