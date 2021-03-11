FY2021 EPS Estimates for Schaeffler AG Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Schaeffler in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

SCFLF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Schaeffler stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

