FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

AVDL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 131,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 53,936 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

