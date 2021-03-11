FY2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.