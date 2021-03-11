FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

GMDA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $118,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

