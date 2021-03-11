FYDcoin (FYD) Price Up 29.1% This Week

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $10,752.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000098 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 556,114,472 coins and its circulating supply is 529,934,215 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

