G.Research Downgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Hold

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by research analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $529.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.