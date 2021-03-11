Gabelli Lowers Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Hold

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $54.33.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $15,767,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 165,346 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

