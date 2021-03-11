Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. TheStreet lowered Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $80.63 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,228,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

