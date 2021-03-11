Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.01

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.01 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 142.62 ($1.86). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.77), with a volume of 303,342 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.01. The stock has a market cap of £150.37 million and a P/E ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

