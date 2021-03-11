Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 389.6% in February

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 389.6% from the February 11th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

