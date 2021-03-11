GameCredits (GAME) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $330,199.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,306,211 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

