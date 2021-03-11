Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

JKPTF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Gamesys Group has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

