Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gamesys Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday.

JKPTF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Gamesys Group has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

