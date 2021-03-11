GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $0.35

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $219.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.32 or 0.99762469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00107761 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003156 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.