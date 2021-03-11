Garmin (GRMN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) recently:

2/25/2021 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Garmin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

1/14/2021 – Garmin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $126.89 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

