Gary Bullard Purchases 1,000 Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard bought 1,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

LON:GHH traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,258 ($16.44). The stock had a trading volume of 41,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,281.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of £315.02 million and a P/E ratio of 81.33.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

