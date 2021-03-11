GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $139,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.