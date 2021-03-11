GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Down 5.2%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 815,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 531,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

