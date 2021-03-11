GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

