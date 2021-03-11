GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 109.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

