GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$37.75 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 343,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,735. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

