Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $61.14 on Thursday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $67.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

