Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Geberit presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GBERY stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Geberit has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $67.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

