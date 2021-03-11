Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Geberit stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 3,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Geberit has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $67.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

