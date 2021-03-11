Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Reaches $8.61 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Geeq has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $254,654.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00508291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00591561 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

