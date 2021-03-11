Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.82) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.60 ($0.82). The company has a market capitalization of £87.57 million and a P/E ratio of -24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.90.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.