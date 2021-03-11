Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 1793615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

The firm has a market cap of £83.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

